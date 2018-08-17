Telsey Advisory Group Raises Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $65.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,990,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,060. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.