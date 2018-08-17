Telefonica Brasil (VIV) vs. Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Critical Contrast

Telefonica Brasil (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 15.70% 9.70% 6.63% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. Telefonica Brasil pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonica Brasil has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $13.54 billion 1.29 $1.44 billion $0.85 12.20 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.48 $545.93 million $0.12 21.58

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN. Telefonica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica Brasil and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 5 3 0 2.22 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Koninklijke KPN on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

