Teladoc (TDOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/16/2018 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Teladoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Teladoc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our Neutral rating on TDOC shares and raise our 12-month price target to $52 from $50. On August 1, TDOC reported 2Q18 results. Revenue was above our estimate and FactSet consensus. Adjusted EBITDA was ahead of consensus expectations as well. The company raised its 2018 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Advance Medical, recognizing the TRICARE launch is slightly delayed. Revenue grew 112%, or 39% organically. We continue to believe that TDOC is positioned to benefit from solid telehealth growth, but that the shares’ current valuation already reflects the strong growth potential.””

7/25/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Teladoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

7/19/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Teladoc was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Teladoc had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Teladoc is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

TDOC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Teladoc Inc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,799,388.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,745 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,952. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth $203,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth $2,502,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 12.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 12.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teladoc by 82.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

