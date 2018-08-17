TEGNA (TGNA) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

“We are lowering our 2018-based price target by $3 to $15 for TGNA assigning a 9x two-year-forward EV/EBITDA multiple reflecting the industry-leading positions in its broadcasting and related digital businesses. TEGNA is committed to returning capital to shareholders via a $0.28 annual dividend (yielding 2.6%) and share repurchases. TEGNA is focused on using its industry-leading position in broadcasting to establish and grow related programming and digital initiatives.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TEGNA from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,018. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. AMG Funds LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 184,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TEGNA by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 541,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 396,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.