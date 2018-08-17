TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Receives $23.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $673.80 million, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,805.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 97,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

