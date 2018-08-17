Team, Inc. (TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,827,047 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 13th total of 8,652,865 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Team stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.68. Team has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Team will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Team by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Team by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 90,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Team by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 140,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

