Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Trims Stake in VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in VEREIT Inc/SH SH were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,861,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VEREIT Inc/SH SH news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of VER traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,605. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that VEREIT Inc/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

