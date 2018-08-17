Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 1.8% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Ventas were worth $26,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 5,960.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 591.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3,729.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 155,479 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 354.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,709. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

