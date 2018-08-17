Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 116,263 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 49,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

