TD Securities Raises Equitable Group (EQB) Price Target to C$77.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.13.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB stock opened at C$62.78 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.22, for a total value of C$333,944.00. Also, insider Stephen Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,735.00.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.