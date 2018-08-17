TD Securities Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Price Target to C$24.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

TSE:ATA traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,258. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$21.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. ATS Automation Tooling Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of C$298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.75 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, insider Thomas Wildt sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total transaction of C$207,339.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

