TD Securities Boosts Absolute Software (ABT) Price Target to C$8.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.67.

ABT stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$8.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

