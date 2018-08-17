TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 100,646 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 486,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $64.15 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

