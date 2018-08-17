TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,951,657 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the July 13th total of 1,210,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TCP opened at $32.55 on Friday. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 66.44% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 82.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 36.7% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

