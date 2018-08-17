TaTaTu (TTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.21 Million

TaTaTu (CURRENCY:TTU) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. TaTaTu has a total market cap of $50.21 million and $239,575.00 worth of TaTaTu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaTaTu has traded 234% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TaTaTu token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00293783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00158515 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,727,971 tokens. TaTaTu’s official website is tatatutoken.io . The official message board for TaTaTu is medium.com/tatatu . TaTaTu’s official Twitter account is @TaTaTu_Official

TaTaTu Token Trading

TaTaTu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaTaTu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaTaTu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaTaTu using one of the exchanges listed above.

