Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 197,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,144. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

