TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Director Sells $38,075.65 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $38,075.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Sheresky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

On Monday, June 4th, Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.64. 15,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,633. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $131.77.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $136,745,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $76,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 45.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 1,446.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 517,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483,646 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $46,530,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.