Tailored Brands (TLRD) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.45. 1,552,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,316,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after buying an additional 577,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after buying an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 1,933.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 602,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.