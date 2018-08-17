Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Director Sells $45,964.80 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DATA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,791. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DATA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.48.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

