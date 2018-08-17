T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 669.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $2,635,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 487,917 shares in the company, valued at $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

