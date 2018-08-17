T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 555,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of T-Mobile Us worth $248,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,195.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,356,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

