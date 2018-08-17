Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.05 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,401 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CZR opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.62) EPS. research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark P. Frissora bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $955,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hession bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

