Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664,426 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $40,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,084,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 343,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,264,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,275 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 263,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

KBR opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.