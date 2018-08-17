SYSCO (SYY) Given New $81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Pivotal Research cut their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a $70.32 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119,634 shares of company stock valued at $206,384,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

