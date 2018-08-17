Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $47.85 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

