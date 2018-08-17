Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €84.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €84.00 ($95.45) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.06 ($81.88).

FRA:SY1 opened at €77.92 ($88.55) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

