Svend Andersen Buys 7,200 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRGO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,785. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $81,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 772.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 617,600 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after buying an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,096,000 after buying an additional 413,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
