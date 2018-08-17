Svend Andersen Buys 7,200 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRGO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,785. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $81,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 772.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 617,600 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,650,000 after buying an additional 527,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,096,000 after buying an additional 413,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

