Surgery Partners (SGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.78. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

