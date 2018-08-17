Superior Energy Services (SPN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 2,191,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,233,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.