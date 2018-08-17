Superconductor Technologies’ (SCON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:SCON opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.56. Superconductor Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,317.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.63%. equities research analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superconductor Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 735,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.97% of Superconductor Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

