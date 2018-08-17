SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $645.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 881.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

