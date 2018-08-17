SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after acquiring an additional 951,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 38.2% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after acquiring an additional 480,428 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $73.55 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.