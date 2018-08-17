Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

