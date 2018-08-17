SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Trading -4.6% Higher

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.06. 5,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 120,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.24%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. equities analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

