Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 300,000 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enel Chile worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 96.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 36.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $4.84 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Enel Chile from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.