Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,790 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT opened at $28.81 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.