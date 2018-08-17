Stuart Olson (SOX) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Shares of SOX opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Stuart Olson has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

