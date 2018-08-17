Strs Ohio Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.66 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. MED cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

