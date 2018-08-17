STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at National Securities

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) had its target price hoisted by National Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

“ For 2Q18 StoneCastle earned NII/share of $0.40, two cents ahead of the dividend but a penny short of our estimate. We expect that NII will experience a material lift from the $1.7 million in deferred dividends owed to the company from Chicago Shore.



 There was notice of intent given during the quarter to redeem the previous and only non-accrual asset, Chicago Shore series A & B. The company has been invested in Chicago Shore since 2014 and in 2016 the preferred dividend was suspended. Subsequent to quarter-end the adviser exchanged the Chicago Shore preferred stock for variable rate preferred position in a vehicle set up by the company called First Marquis. BANX is expected to get a 13% rate from this.



 Additionally, when the securities are ultimately called the company can reinvest the proceeds into another investment that bears interest or pays a dividend in addition to the $1.7 million that will continue to be paid out.



 We agree with the move made by management to pay out the cash flows steadily to support earnings on a quarterly basis for years as opposed to receiving a one-time benefit which we believe will make future dividend increases more likely and further support a higher valuation on the stock.



 With over 98% of assets level 1 or 2, BANX receives active broker quotes from at least two sources on almost all of its portfolio. The stability of NAV and potential upside combined with transparency also means that shares should trade at a premium, not discount, to NAV/share, as we see it.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.66 from $1.63 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.74 from $1.66. We are maintaining our BUY rating and increasing our price target to $25 from $24 which reflects a 10% premium to our 4Q19 NAV/share estimate. ,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

BANX opened at $22.33 on Monday. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.18.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. sell-side analysts forecast that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in STONECASTLE Fin/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

