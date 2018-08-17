Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 199.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 722,140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,916,000 after buying an additional 332,354 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 661,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after buying an additional 224,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

