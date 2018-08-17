Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Insider Victor Nesi Sells 1,250 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,895. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11,810.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

