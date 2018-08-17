Stepan (SCL) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stepan earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7243313441246 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Stepan stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $300,696.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,526.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,458 shares of company stock worth $479,974 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

