Stellar Price Up 12.2% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.59 billion and $92.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003703 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Kuna, Kraken and Indodax. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00315811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00165215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,204,519,656 coins and its circulating supply is 18,771,754,650 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Exrates, Exmo, CoinEgg, Stronghold, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, OKEx, Koinex, Bitfinex, Koineks, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Kraken, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kuna, Stellarport, C2CX, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin, Qryptos, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, BitMart, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bitbns, Ovis and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.