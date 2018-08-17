Stein Mart (SMRT) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stein Mart earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8392770588539 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SMRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 275,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stein Mart has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.04.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $326.69 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.