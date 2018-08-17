State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Praxair were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,614,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,243,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Praxair by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after buying an additional 1,421,596 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Praxair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Praxair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,733,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Praxair by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,241,000 after buying an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PX opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Praxair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.