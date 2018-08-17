State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

