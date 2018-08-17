State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $21.33 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $4,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 53.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

