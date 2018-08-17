State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.37 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,285 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 488.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13,825.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $581,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

