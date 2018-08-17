State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.64 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,268,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221,067 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,965,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,726,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.65.

FFIV opened at $178.62 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $413,257.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,827.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $147,284.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,148.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,314 shares of company stock worth $4,933,393 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

