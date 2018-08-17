State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,920,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 651,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,949,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $1,103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,092,943.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 65,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $5,919,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,116. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

